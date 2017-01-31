Vashon News

The Vashon Loop

Uncle Jerry was driving an old green coupe, I think it was a Plymouth. We were coming home from catechism at Dockton and Uncle Jerry’s car was full with his three children and us cousins. “Brace yourself,” Uncle Jerry yelled at sister Molly who was sitting in the suicide seat, the most unsafe seat in the car in case of an accident. She was told to push hard against the glove box and to lock her elbows against a collision. We must have been hitting 50 MPH. read more

We went to court a few weeks ago to have my grandson’s name legally changed from what he was named at birth, when we all thought he was a girl, to the name he has been using the last two years. read more

Whether we’re in a dangerous situation or simply inconvenienced, it is our level of resourcefulness that determines if and how quickly we resolve the situation. We in the developed world really don’t need to know much about the places we inhabit or the things we need or use. read more

A play by Jeanie Okimoto. Directed by Chaim Rosemarin Dr. Albert Paugh is flunking retirement. After selling his Vashon Island veterinary practice, he soon finds himself not only lost without his work, but suddenly single. His efforts to carve out a new life, both as a bachelor and a retiree, only leave him feeling like his golden years are fast becoming years of gloom. read more

Winter time. Time for gathering around a fire and sharing stories with your loved ones. That’s what people have done for generations, across cultures, around the world. Stories and the art of telling them are truly inseparable from human life. read more

Occasionally, a woman takes up a movie camera. Occasionally, she turns her lens to capturing her own life, or the life of friends, or the lives of women we don’t often get to see. Such are the films in LunaFest, a festival of short films by, for, about women, coming to Vashon Tuesday, February 7th at Vashon Theater as a fund-raiser for the Vashon Resettlement Committee. read more

Garlic and shiitake mushrooms are reputed to be the champs at warding off the flu and at relieving flu symptoms if you’ve already got them. (Mash garlic and sliver soaked shiitaki caps; add to chicken soup.) Also antiviral are basil, oregano, elderberry, lemon balm, ginger and peppermint. Cinnamon and cloves are antibacterial and antiviral. read more

The Tacoma-based South Sound Saxophone Ensemble will perform a concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Vashon High School Theatre. The ensemble, formed in 2015 and conducted by Erik Steighner, features over 20 saxophonists playing soprano, alto, tenor, baritone, and bass saxophones read more

That’s right, Vashon’s 8-Word, 8-Day Poetry Open Mic is back! Inspired by the folks who, a dozen years ago, talked and read poetry at the Poetry Salon and Poetry Open Mic at Vashon Bookshop and at the Tea Shop read more

Find out when School Schedules change due to weather

Direct link to the Vashon School District Emergency Information – Snow/Weather Schedule changes page can be found here. http://flashalert.net/news.html?id=4288

Stay updated on most King County Schools here: Public Schools Emergency Communication System. www.schoolreport.org

South Sound and Kitsap School information can be found here: www.pugetinfo.net/

Vashon Weather, Forecast, Pass Report & Tide Table

Puget Sound Tide Tables

3 Tide tables for Vashon

Doppler Radar and Vashon forecast

Vashon Be Prepared – Voice of Vashon – Update

Whenever something happens that you need to know about, we’ll get it out there for you. Stay tuned, Stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned to VoV Standing By at 1650 am on your AM radio dial.

Do you know what to do? What would you do if your home were damaged so bad you could not stay there? How would you cope with the power being out for seven days or longer? How would you help your neighbor? Making sure that not only you are ready but so will your pets. www.VashonBePrepared.org

