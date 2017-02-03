Vashon News

The Vashon Loop

Glissading and Arrowheads

Jack Church yelled at me:”You are never going to eat that and I’ll bet a quarter that you can’t do it.” I picked up my fork and consumed a pancake that was five fork- lengths across and I have the picture to prove it; somewhere. It happened at Paradise on Mt. Rainier in 1950, and we had camped out there for our assault on the Nisqually Glacier. read more

Jack Church yelled at me:”You are never going to eat that and I’ll bet a quarter that you can’t do it.” I picked up my fork and consumed a pancake that was five fork- lengths across and I have the picture to prove it; somewhere. It happened at Paradise on Mt. Rainier in 1950, and we had camped out there for our assault on the Nisqually Glacier. read more The End of Words

I sat down to write something for this past issue, the first of the year, and there was nothing there. It was not because there was no there there, or that it depended on what one meant by the word “is”, or because a mission was “accomplished” and there was simply nothing more to say. read more

I sat down to write something for this past issue, the first of the year, and there was nothing there. It was not because there was no there there, or that it depended on what one meant by the word “is”, or because a mission was “accomplished” and there was simply nothing more to say. read more The Hedgebrook Story

Established in 1988 through the vision and generosity of Seattle philanthropist Nancy Nordhoff, Hedgebrook has achieved an international reputation as a retreat for a growing global community of women writers who have lived and worked in its cottages, generating thousands of novels, poems, plays, screenplays, memoirs, and works of non-fiction. read more

Established in 1988 through the vision and generosity of Seattle philanthropist Nancy Nordhoff, Hedgebrook has achieved an international reputation as a retreat for a growing global community of women writers who have lived and worked in its cottages, generating thousands of novels, poems, plays, screenplays, memoirs, and works of non-fiction. read more Emerald Ensemble’s Serenade to Music

In the first half of the twentieth century, English composers wrote some of the most richly beloved masterworks in choral history. Centerpieces including Ralph Vaughan Williams’s gentle, Shakespearean Serenade to Music, composed for sixteen soloists, and the dramatic and incredibly demanding Mater ora filium of Arnold Bax. read more

In the first half of the twentieth century, English composers wrote some of the most richly beloved masterworks in choral history. Centerpieces including Ralph Vaughan Williams’s gentle, Shakespearean Serenade to Music, composed for sixteen soloists, and the dramatic and incredibly demanding Mater ora filium of Arnold Bax. read more The Van Redeker Band & Petrichor

If you were on the dance floor the night of The Van Redeker Band’s electrifying Red Bike show last October you know you’ll want to be there again, as the group returns for another evening of dance-crazed Rock ‘n Roll love. The night will be extra special, as The Van Redeker Band celebrates its 2nd anniversary, debuting an expanded set list with many new dance tunes. read more

If you were on the dance floor the night of The Van Redeker Band’s electrifying Red Bike show last October you know you’ll want to be there again, as the group returns for another evening of dance-crazed Rock ‘n Roll love. The night will be extra special, as The Van Redeker Band celebrates its 2nd anniversary, debuting an expanded set list with many new dance tunes. read more Cedars and a Foolish Example

The alders, the maples, the horse chestnut, and the apple tree have all lost their leaves. This is the time of year I can see some of the sky, though the evergreens still block some of the view. read more

The alders, the maples, the horse chestnut, and the apple tree have all lost their leaves. This is the time of year I can see some of the sky, though the evergreens still block some of the view. read more Have a Heart

Though I’m writing this in January, You’ll be reading it in the sweetheart month, February. Everything’s already coming hearts. My grandson, James, did the grocery shopping for me, and brought home something not on the list I gave him. It was half a beef heart, just under eight ounces of super-lean meat, once I’d trimmed off the hard fat on the outside. read more

Though I’m writing this in January, You’ll be reading it in the sweetheart month, February. Everything’s already coming hearts. My grandson, James, did the grocery shopping for me, and brought home something not on the list I gave him. It was half a beef heart, just under eight ounces of super-lean meat, once I’d trimmed off the hard fat on the outside. read more 2nd Annual “Labor of Love” Gala Auction

Vashon Community Care is the Island’s only full-service senior care facility. We devote ourselves to the independence of our Island seniors, to keep them as healthy and active as they can be. Without Vashon Community Care, our oldest generation in need of our services would have to move away from their Island, their families, neighbors and friends to find care somewhere else read more

Vashon Community Care is the Island’s only full-service senior care facility. We devote ourselves to the independence of our Island seniors, to keep them as healthy and active as they can be. Without Vashon Community Care, our oldest generation in need of our services would have to move away from their Island, their families, neighbors and friends to find care somewhere else read more Fire on Vashon

Uncle Jerry was driving an old green coupe, I think it was a Plymouth. We were coming home from catechism at Dockton and Uncle Jerry’s car was full with his three children and us cousins. “Brace yourself,” Uncle Jerry yelled at sister Molly who was sitting in the suicide seat, the most unsafe seat in the car in case of an accident. She was told to push hard against the glove box and to lock her elbows against a collision. We must have been hitting 50 MPH. read more

Vashon Beachcomber

Find out when School Schedules change due to weather

Direct link to the Vashon School District Emergency Information – Snow/Weather Schedule changes page can be found here. http://flashalert.net/news.html?id=4288

Stay updated on most King County Schools here: Public Schools Emergency Communication System. www.schoolreport.org

South Sound and Kitsap School information can be found here: www.pugetinfo.net/

Vashon Weather, Forecast, Pass Report & Tide Table

Puget Sound Tide Tables

3 Tide tables for Vashon 3 Tide tables for Vashon National Weather Service

Doppler Radar and Vashon forecast Doppler Radar and Vashon forecast

Small Craft Advisory Issued: 3:03 PM PST on February 03, 2017 Expires: 9:00 AM PST on February 04, 2017 Friday 90% Rain Cloudy with rain. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Saturday 100% Rain Cloudy with periods of rain. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday 90% Rain Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Monday 80% Snow Snow during the morning will give way to showers of rain and wet snow during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Tuesday 20% Mostly Cloudy Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday 30% Ice Pellets Cloudy with rain and freezing rain in the morning. High 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%.

Vashon Be Prepared – Voice of Vashon – Update

Whenever something happens that you need to know about, we’ll get it out there for you. Stay tuned, Stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned to VoV Standing By at 1650 am on your AM radio dial.

Do you know what to do? What would you do if your home were damaged so bad you could not stay there? How would you cope with the power being out for seven days or longer? How would you help your neighbor? Making sure that not only you are ready but so will your pets. www.VashonBePrepared.org

BBC News