Vashon News

Vashon Community Scholarship Foundation 30 year anniversary

Thirty years ago now, Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” neared the top of the music charts. “Peggy Sue Got Married” was on the big screen and “Family Ties” was still a TV hit. The “Oprah Winfrey Show” had just aired for the first time, and Cindy Crawford was launching her modeling career. read more

Thanks to improved water quality, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has opened 180 acres of shellfish beds in Quartermaster Harbor at Vashon and Maury islands to commercial and recreational shellfish harvesting for the first time in more than 20 years. read more

Vashon Events is once again partnering with the Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi to host a showcase of holiday songs to benefit Island nonprofits this holiday season. The Fourth Annual Will Sing for Vashon will take place on Friday, December 23rd beginning at 8pm. The event is an open call from Vashon Island musicians to perform a holiday song. In the past over 25 acts perform through the night. read more

Open Space’s New Year’s Eve extravanza returns, in a fabulous black light event… Music will be spinning, lights will be flashing, and Vashon’s biggest dance floor welcomes all ages. Islanders and visitors alike, join us to ring in 2016 with family & friends. Fancy dress, masquerade dress, or just comfy dress encouraged – everyone, wearing anything, is welcome. read more

For a limited time only, National Theatre Live’s Encore Series brings a selection of award-winning British theatre productions to the Vashon Theatre. read more

Audiences across the globe will be able to enjoy these outstanding performances with the Bolshoi principals, soloists and corps de ballet, in cinemas only. read more

As my mind soars over things that happened a long time ago, I find myself using these thoughts to write a story that may be mostly true. My strongest memory was the time Mom caught me carving my initials in the rail of the Ground Observer tower on Sunrise Ridge. She told me that I was defacing government property and never to do that again. Those were her words and it scared me. read more

We have come to a time when those with racial, ethnic, and sexual biases think that their views have achieved some level of legitimacy. The only way we can counter that opinion is by showing by sheer numbers how small—hopefully—a minority they really are. Before we can do that, we should all spend some time confronting our own biases. read more

Riders who don’t want to pay cash to ride transit now have a new way to pay. King County Metro Transit is launching the Puget Sound region’s first-ever mobile ticket app – Transit GO Ticket – allowing riders to buy and redeem transit tickets on their mobile device without needing cash to ride. read more

Find out when School Schedules change due to weather

Direct link to the Vashon School District Emergency Information – Snow/Weather Schedule changes page can be found here. http://flashalert.net/news.html?id=4288

Stay updated on most King County Schools here: Public Schools Emergency Communication System. www.schoolreport.org

South Sound and Kitsap School information can be found here: www.pugetinfo.net/

Vashon Weather, Forecast, Pass Report & Tide Table

Puget Sound Tide Tables

3 Tide tables for Vashon 3 Tide tables for Vashon National Weather Service

Doppler Radar and Vashon forecast Doppler Radar and Vashon forecast

Winter Weather Advisory Issued: 9:40 PM PST on December 31, 2016 Expires: 10:00 AM PST on January 01, 2017 Small Craft Advisory Issued: 8:14 PM PST on December 31, 2016 Expires: 12:00 AM PST on January 02, 2017 Sunday 40% Snow Showers Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Monday 0% Partly Cloudy Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday 0% Clear A mainly sunny sky. High 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday 0% Clear Sunny skies. High 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday 10% Partly Cloudy Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday 40% Snow Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Vashon Be Prepared – Voice of Vashon – Update

Whenever something happens that you need to know about, we’ll get it out there for you. Stay tuned, Stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned to VoV Standing By at 1650 am on your AM radio dial.

Do you know what to do? What would you do if your home were damaged so bad you could not stay there? How would you cope with the power being out for seven days or longer? How would you help your neighbor? Making sure that not only you are ready but so will your pets. www.VashonBePrepared.org

