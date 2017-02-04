Vashon News

The Vashon Loop
- Glissading and Arrowheads
Jack Church yelled at me:”You are never going to eat that and I’ll bet a quarter that you can’t do it.” I picked up my fork and consumed a pancake that was five fork- lengths across and I have the picture to prove it; somewhere. It happened at Paradise on Mt. Rainier in 1950, and we had camped out there for our assault on the Nisqually Glacier. read more
- The End of Words
I sat down to write something for this past issue, the first of the year, and there was nothing there. It was not because there was no there there, or that it depended on what one meant by the word “is”, or because a mission was “accomplished” and there was simply nothing more to say. read more
- The Hedgebrook Story
Established in 1988 through the vision and generosity of Seattle philanthropist Nancy Nordhoff, Hedgebrook has achieved an international reputation as a retreat for a growing global community of women writers who have lived and worked in its cottages, generating thousands of novels, poems, plays, screenplays, memoirs, and works of non-fiction. read more
- Emerald Ensemble’s Serenade to Music
In the first half of the twentieth century, English composers wrote some of the most richly beloved masterworks in choral history. Centerpieces including Ralph Vaughan Williams’s gentle, Shakespearean Serenade to Music, composed for sixteen soloists, and the dramatic and incredibly demanding Mater ora filium of Arnold Bax. read more
- The Van Redeker Band & Petrichor
If you were on the dance floor the night of The Van Redeker Band’s electrifying Red Bike show last October you know you’ll want to be there again, as the group returns for another evening of dance-crazed Rock ‘n Roll love. The night will be extra special, as The Van Redeker Band celebrates its 2nd anniversary, debuting an expanded set list with many new dance tunes. read more
- Cedars and a Foolish Example
The alders, the maples, the horse chestnut, and the apple tree have all lost their leaves. This is the time of year I can see some of the sky, though the evergreens still block some of the view. read more
- Have a Heart
Though I’m writing this in January, You’ll be reading it in the sweetheart month, February. Everything’s already coming hearts. My grandson, James, did the grocery shopping for me, and brought home something not on the list I gave him. It was half a beef heart, just under eight ounces of super-lean meat, once I’d trimmed off the hard fat on the outside. read more
- 2nd Annual “Labor of Love” Gala Auction
Vashon Community Care is the Island’s only full-service senior care facility. We devote ourselves to the independence of our Island seniors, to keep them as healthy and active as they can be. Without Vashon Community Care, our oldest generation in need of our services would have to move away from their Island, their families, neighbors and friends to find care somewhere else read more
- Fire on Vashon
Uncle Jerry was driving an old green coupe, I think it was a Plymouth. We were coming home from catechism at Dockton and Uncle Jerry’s car was full with his three children and us cousins. “Brace yourself,” Uncle Jerry yelled at sister Molly who was sitting in the suicide seat, the most unsafe seat in the car in case of an accident. She was told to push hard against the glove box and to lock her elbows against a collision. We must have been hitting 50 MPH. read more
Vashon Beachcomber
- Proposed logging project creates concern
News of a private project to log 100 acres of land, including 40 acres to be clear cut, on Vashon's south end traveled quickly last weekend
- Body found near town, sheriff’s office investigating
The King County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify a body found in the woods behind Pandora’s Box Monday afternoon.
- Ferries: Comments from islanders to help with long-term plan
At the ferry meeting last week, a crowd of some 60 islanders provided their thoughts about improvements to the triangle route, and their suggestions will help inform the work of a task force the ferry system is creating to address the route's pr …
- VYFS revives services with Boeing grant
Vashon Youth & Family Services is re-establishing its family education and early learning support services on the island with a $25,000 grant from Boeing, and the hiring of a two-person team to run the early childhood program.
- High school principal speaks up on dangerous experimentation
Parents of Vashon High School students received an email from Principal Danny Rock last week, indicating that there had been multiple incidents involving students who had been using potent substances at school.
- Weekend hunger forum aims for new solutions
This weekend, islanders who are concerned about hunger are invited to attend the forum "Who Is Hungry on Vashon and What Can We Do About It?"
- Football: Homecoming game spoiled by Charles Wright, 47-13
The penultimate game of the VHS 2016 football season resulted in another loss, with the Tarriers of Tacoma’s Charles Wright Academy defeating the Pirates at home, 47-13. Vashon is 1-8 for the season.
- County announces plan to buy Mukai barreling plant
King County's department of natural resources has an agreement to buy the Mukai barreling plant, and county officials hope the sale will be completed by the beginning of next year.
Find out when School Schedules change due to weather
Direct link to the Vashon School District Emergency Information – Snow/Weather Schedule changes page can be found here. http://flashalert.net/news.html?id=4288
Stay updated on most King County Schools here: Public Schools Emergency Communication System. www.schoolreport.org
South Sound and Kitsap School information can be found here: www.pugetinfo.net/
Vashon Weather, Forecast, Pass Report & Tide Table
|
Puget Sound Tide Tables
3 Tide tables for Vashon
|
National Weather Service
Doppler Radar and Vashon forecast
Winter Storm Warning
- Issued:
- 10:26 AM PST on February 05, 2017
- Expires:
- 4:00 PM PST on February 06, 2017
Small Craft Advisory
- Issued:
- 8:53 AM PST on February 05, 2017
- Expires:
- 12:00 PM PST on February 06, 2017
|
Sunday 02/05 90%
Rain
Rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
|
Monday 02/06 70%
Snow
Rain and snow in the morning changing to rain showers late. High 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
|
Tuesday 02/07 10%
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds light and variable.
|
Wednesday 02/08 90%
Ice Pellets
A mix of rain and freezing rain in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%.
|
Thursday 02/09 100%
Rain
Periods of rain. High 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
|
Friday 02/10 70%
Rain
Periods of rain. High 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Extended Forcast and more Current Weather Conditions on the New Weather Page
Vashon Be Prepared – Voice of Vashon – Update
Whenever something happens that you need to know about, we’ll get it out there for you. Stay tuned, Stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned to VoV Standing By at 1650 am on your AM radio dial.
Do you know what to do? What would you do if your home were damaged so bad you could not stay there? How would you cope with the power being out for seven days or longer? How would you help your neighbor? Making sure that not only you are ready but so will your pets. www.VashonBePrepared.org
