Vashon News

The Vashon Loop

Embrace your Body! “This body of mine is not an ornament, it’s a vehicle.”

Woman’s Way Red Lodge brings the documentary film “Embrace” to the Vashon Theatre, Tuesday, January 17th at 6 pm, followed by a post-film discussion. read more

So many tears; so much heartache and mourning in 2016. In a malicious parting shot, the final devastating blow was struck in late December of the *Deplorable* Year: Granny (J2) is gone, missing since October. read more

Cynthia and Sam were twelve years old when he rode by her on his bicycle coming down Ellisport hill. “Wanna go to a square dance?” he yelled. “Don’t think I will,” Cynthia replied. But Sam couldn’t hear, he was too far down the hill, which didn’t stop Sam from asking Clara the next day and the day after that. What was a boy to do? read more

I don’t know that I have ever really been a fan of anything, in the sense that I have come to understand fandom anyway. I do remember becoming a Smokey the Bear ranger and getting a bunch of stuff from that club, but I don’t remember why. read more

In case you’ve been procrastinating on your New Year’s resolutions, I have a few suggestions. This was a tough year, and 2017 looks like it could be worse. The ball is definitely in our court, and we have to decide whether and how we are going to put it in play. read more

Koch Gallery’s Winter Invitational features Pam Ingalls, Kristen Reitz-Green, Elena Korakianitou, Shawn Nordfors and Jane Spakowsky. The first show of the new year has inspired new work for many of these accomplished local artists working in oil, porcelain, jewelry, wood, acrylic and mixed media. read more

One of the most beloved and talented vocalists on the Northwest music scene, Greta Matassa’s stunning versatility, remarkable interpretive skills, unflinching rhythmic sensibility and diverse repertoire make her a consummate entertainer that can grab and hold a crowd like none other. read more

Today, as I write, December 29, 2016, at 2:20 pm PST, my husband Rick will be gone exactly three years. read more

People these winter days are either fighting off a cold or the flu, shopping for cold remedies, turning up the heat, or looking back at all those not very healthy Christmas goodies and vowing to restrain themselves in the future as they gargle sore throats and blow their noses. It’s time for grandma’s cold remedy: warming, energizing, flavorful chicken soup! read more

Find out when School Schedules change due to weather

Direct link to the Vashon School District Emergency Information – Snow/Weather Schedule changes page can be found here. http://flashalert.net/news.html?id=4288

Stay updated on most King County Schools here: Public Schools Emergency Communication System. www.schoolreport.org

South Sound and Kitsap School information can be found here: www.pugetinfo.net/

Vashon Be Prepared – Voice of Vashon – Update

Whenever something happens that you need to know about, we’ll get it out there for you. Stay tuned, Stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned to VoV Standing By at 1650 am on your AM radio dial.

Do you know what to do? What would you do if your home were damaged so bad you could not stay there? How would you cope with the power being out for seven days or longer? How would you help your neighbor? Making sure that not only you are ready but so will your pets. www.VashonBePrepared.org

