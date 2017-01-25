Vashon News

The Vashon Loop
- Embrace your Body! “This body of mine is not an ornament, it’s a vehicle.”
Woman’s Way Red Lodge brings the documentary film “Embrace” to the Vashon Theatre, Tuesday, January 17th at 6 pm, followed by a post-film discussion. read more
- Nothing Compares 2 Granny (J2)
So many tears; so much heartache and mourning in 2016. In a malicious parting shot, the final devastating blow was struck in late December of the *Deplorable* Year: Granny (J2) is gone, missing since October. read more
- Puppy Love on the Rock
Cynthia and Sam were twelve years old when he rode by her on his bicycle coming down Ellisport hill. “Wanna go to a square dance?” he yelled. “Don’t think I will,” Cynthia replied. But Sam couldn’t hear, he was too far down the hill, which didn’t stop Sam from asking Clara the next day and the day after that. What was a boy to do? read more
- Far, Far Away
I don’t know that I have ever really been a fan of anything, in the sense that I have come to understand fandom anyway. I do remember becoming a Smokey the Bear ranger and getting a bunch of stuff from that club, but I don’t remember why. read more
- Resolutions
In case you’ve been procrastinating on your New Year’s resolutions, I have a few suggestions. This was a tough year, and 2017 looks like it could be worse. The ball is definitely in our court, and we have to decide whether and how we are going to put it in play. read more
- Winter Invitational
Koch Gallery’s Winter Invitational features Pam Ingalls, Kristen Reitz-Green, Elena Korakianitou, Shawn Nordfors and Jane Spakowsky. The first show of the new year has inspired new work for many of these accomplished local artists working in oil, porcelain, jewelry, wood, acrylic and mixed media. read more
- Greta Matassa
One of the most beloved and talented vocalists on the Northwest music scene, Greta Matassa’s stunning versatility, remarkable interpretive skills, unflinching rhythmic sensibility and diverse repertoire make her a consummate entertainer that can grab and hold a crowd like none other. read more
- Ready or Not, Here We Go
Today, as I write, December 29, 2016, at 2:20 pm PST, my husband Rick will be gone exactly three years. read more
- Chicken Soup Time
People these winter days are either fighting off a cold or the flu, shopping for cold remedies, turning up the heat, or looking back at all those not very healthy Christmas goodies and vowing to restrain themselves in the future as they gargle sore throats and blow their noses. It’s time for grandma’s cold remedy: warming, energizing, flavorful chicken soup! read more
Vashon Beachcomber
- Proposed logging project creates concern
News of a private project to log 100 acres of land, including 40 acres to be clear cut, on Vashon's south end traveled quickly last weekend
- Body found near town, sheriff’s office investigating
The King County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify a body found in the woods behind Pandora’s Box Monday afternoon.
- Ferries: Comments from islanders to help with long-term plan
At the ferry meeting last week, a crowd of some 60 islanders provided their thoughts about improvements to the triangle route, and their suggestions will help inform the work of a task force the ferry system is creating to address the route's pr …
- VYFS revives services with Boeing grant
Vashon Youth & Family Services is re-establishing its family education and early learning support services on the island with a $25,000 grant from Boeing, and the hiring of a two-person team to run the early childhood program.
- High school principal speaks up on dangerous experimentation
Parents of Vashon High School students received an email from Principal Danny Rock last week, indicating that there had been multiple incidents involving students who had been using potent substances at school.
- Weekend hunger forum aims for new solutions
This weekend, islanders who are concerned about hunger are invited to attend the forum "Who Is Hungry on Vashon and What Can We Do About It?"
- Football: Homecoming game spoiled by Charles Wright, 47-13
The penultimate game of the VHS 2016 football season resulted in another loss, with the Tarriers of Tacoma’s Charles Wright Academy defeating the Pirates at home, 47-13. Vashon is 1-8 for the season.
- County announces plan to buy Mukai barreling plant
King County's department of natural resources has an agreement to buy the Mukai barreling plant, and county officials hope the sale will be completed by the beginning of next year.
Find out when School Schedules change due to weather
Direct link to the Vashon School District Emergency Information – Snow/Weather Schedule changes page can be found here. http://flashalert.net/news.html?id=4288
Stay updated on most King County Schools here: Public Schools Emergency Communication System. www.schoolreport.org
South Sound and Kitsap School information can be found here: www.pugetinfo.net/
Vashon Weather, Forecast, Pass Report & Tide Table
|
Puget Sound Tide Tables
3 Tide tables for Vashon
|
National Weather Service
Doppler Radar and Vashon forecast
|
Thursday 01/26 10%
Partly Cloudy
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds light and variable.
|
Friday 01/27 10%
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds light and variable.
|
Saturday 01/28 10%
Mostly Cloudy
Mainly cloudy. High 51F. Winds light and variable.
|
Sunday 01/29 20%
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly cloudy. High around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
|
Monday 01/30 30%
Chance of Rain
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
|
Tuesday 01/31 10%
Overcast
Cloudy skies. High 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Extended Forcast and more Current Weather Conditions on the New Weather Page
Vashon Be Prepared – Voice of Vashon – Update
Whenever something happens that you need to know about, we’ll get it out there for you. Stay tuned, Stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned to VoV Standing By at 1650 am on your AM radio dial.
Do you know what to do? What would you do if your home were damaged so bad you could not stay there? How would you cope with the power being out for seven days or longer? How would you help your neighbor? Making sure that not only you are ready but so will your pets. www.VashonBePrepared.org
BBC News
- Newspaper headlines: UK and US 'can lead together again'
Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to the US to meet President Donald Trump features on most of the front pages.
- Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams beats Coco Vandeweghe to reach final
Venus Williams beats Coco Vandeweghe to reach her first Grand Slam final for eight years at the Australian Open.
- Brexit: Article 50 legislation to be published
A bill paving the way for the government to start the Brexit process is due to be published later.
- Australia Day: Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce rebukes critics
Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce says people wanting to change the date of Australia Day should "crawl under a rock".
- Mexico: We will not pay for Trump border wall
"Mexico doesn't believe in walls," the country's president tells his people in a national message.
- President Donald Trump says he believes waterboarding works
Donald Trump says "we have to fight fire with fire" but is warned of taking a "backward step".
- Oscar omission
One of the biggest shocks of the Oscar nominations was Amy Adams failing to be recognised. But why?
- Jack Evans: When prime ministers meet presidents
From Churchill to Barack Obama, a look back at some first encounters between new US presidents and UK prime ministers.