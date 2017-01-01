Vashon News

The Vashon Loop
- Vashon Community Scholarship Foundation 30 year anniversary
Thirty years ago now, Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” neared the top of the music charts. “Peggy Sue Got Married” was on the big screen and “Family Ties” was still a TV hit. The “Oprah Winfrey Show” had just aired for the first time, and Cindy Crawford was launching her modeling career. read more
- Water quality victory in Quartermaster Harbor
Thanks to improved water quality, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has opened 180 acres of shellfish beds in Quartermaster Harbor at Vashon and Maury islands to commercial and recreational shellfish harvesting for the first time in more than 20 years. read more
- Will Sing For Vashon
Vashon Events is once again partnering with the Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi to host a showcase of holiday songs to benefit Island nonprofits this holiday season. The Fourth Annual Will Sing for Vashon will take place on Friday, December 23rd beginning at 8pm. The event is an open call from Vashon Island musicians to perform a holiday song. In the past over 25 acts perform through the night. read more
- Black Light Ball New Years eve!
Open Space’s New Year’s Eve extravanza returns, in a fabulous black light event… Music will be spinning, lights will be flashing, and Vashon’s biggest dance floor welcomes all ages. Islanders and visitors alike, join us to ring in 2016 with family & friends. Fancy dress, masquerade dress, or just comfy dress encouraged – everyone, wearing anything, is welcome. read more
- National Theatre Live’s Encore War Horse
For a limited time only, National Theatre Live’s Encore Series brings a selection of award-winning British theatre productions to the Vashon Theatre. read more
- The Nutcracker: (Christmas Eve)
Audiences across the globe will be able to enjoy these outstanding performances with the Bolshoi principals, soloists and corps de ballet, in cinemas only. read more
- M-R-Cocoa 2-2 Black
As my mind soars over things that happened a long time ago, I find myself using these thoughts to write a story that may be mostly true. My strongest memory was the time Mom caught me carving my initials in the rail of the Ground Observer tower on Sunrise Ridge. She told me that I was defacing government property and never to do that again. Those were her words and it scared me. read more
- Getting Past Tribalism
We have come to a time when those with racial, ethnic, and sexual biases think that their views have achieved some level of legitimacy. The only way we can counter that opinion is by showing by sheer numbers how small—hopefully—a minority they really are. Before we can do that, we should all spend some time confronting our own biases. read more
- Metro launches ‘Transit GO Ticket’ mobile app
Riders who don’t want to pay cash to ride transit now have a new way to pay. King County Metro Transit is launching the Puget Sound region’s first-ever mobile ticket app – Transit GO Ticket – allowing riders to buy and redeem transit tickets on their mobile device without needing cash to ride. read more
Vashon Beachcomber
- Proposed logging project creates concern
News of a private project to log 100 acres of land, including 40 acres to be clear cut, on Vashon's south end traveled quickly last weekend
- Body found near town, sheriff’s office investigating
The King County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify a body found in the woods behind Pandora’s Box Monday afternoon.
- Ferries: Comments from islanders to help with long-term plan
At the ferry meeting last week, a crowd of some 60 islanders provided their thoughts about improvements to the triangle route, and their suggestions will help inform the work of a task force the ferry system is creating to address the route's pr …
- VYFS revives services with Boeing grant
Vashon Youth & Family Services is re-establishing its family education and early learning support services on the island with a $25,000 grant from Boeing, and the hiring of a two-person team to run the early childhood program.
- High school principal speaks up on dangerous experimentation
Parents of Vashon High School students received an email from Principal Danny Rock last week, indicating that there had been multiple incidents involving students who had been using potent substances at school.
- Weekend hunger forum aims for new solutions
This weekend, islanders who are concerned about hunger are invited to attend the forum "Who Is Hungry on Vashon and What Can We Do About It?"
- Football: Homecoming game spoiled by Charles Wright, 47-13
The penultimate game of the VHS 2016 football season resulted in another loss, with the Tarriers of Tacoma’s Charles Wright Academy defeating the Pirates at home, 47-13. Vashon is 1-8 for the season.
- County announces plan to buy Mukai barreling plant
King County's department of natural resources has an agreement to buy the Mukai barreling plant, and county officials hope the sale will be completed by the beginning of next year.
Find out when School Schedules change due to weather
Direct link to the Vashon School District Emergency Information – Snow/Weather Schedule changes page can be found here. http://flashalert.net/news.html?id=4288
Stay updated on most King County Schools here: Public Schools Emergency Communication System. www.schoolreport.org
South Sound and Kitsap School information can be found here: www.pugetinfo.net/
Vashon Weather, Forecast, Pass Report & Tide Table
|
Puget Sound Tide Tables
3 Tide tables for Vashon
|
National Weather Service
Doppler Radar and Vashon forecast
Winter Weather Advisory
- Issued:
- 9:40 PM PST on December 31, 2016
- Expires:
- 10:00 AM PST on January 01, 2017
Small Craft Advisory
- Issued:
- 8:14 PM PST on December 31, 2016
- Expires:
- 12:00 AM PST on January 02, 2017
|
Sunday 01/01 40%
Snow Showers
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
|
Monday 01/02 0%
Partly Cloudy
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
|
Tuesday 01/03 0%
Clear
A mainly sunny sky. High 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
|
Wednesday 01/04 0%
Clear
Sunny skies. High 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
|
Thursday 01/05 10%
Partly Cloudy
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 35F. Winds light and variable.
|
Friday 01/06 40%
Snow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Extended Forcast and more Current Weather Conditions on the New Weather Page
Vashon Be Prepared – Voice of Vashon – Update
Whenever something happens that you need to know about, we’ll get it out there for you. Stay tuned, Stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned to VoV Standing By at 1650 am on your AM radio dial.
Do you know what to do? What would you do if your home were damaged so bad you could not stay there? How would you cope with the power being out for seven days or longer? How would you help your neighbor? Making sure that not only you are ready but so will your pets. www.VashonBePrepared.org
BBC News
- New 12-sided pound coin to enter circulation in March
The new 12-sided £1 coin will appear from 28 March – but then there are just seven months to spend the old coins.
- Archbishop Welby urges reconciliation after EU poll divisions
The Archbishop of Canterbury says the UK can flourish if it looks to the future with courage.
- Advisers helping tax evasion face fines
Heavy fines for accountants, bankers, lawyers and advisers who assist tax evaders come into force.
- Istanbul Reina nightclub attack 'leaves 35 dead'
At least 35 people are dead after an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor says.
- Theresa May calls for unity in new year message
The prime minister uses her new year message to call for unity after a "divisive" 2016.
- New Year fireworks 'show London is open'
New Year events to celebrate the start of 2017 include a spectacular firework display in the centre of London.
- Newspaper headlines: IS "plotting UK chemical attack" and education reforms "revolt"
The Sunday newspapers report on warnings that so-called IS is plotting a UK chemical attack, and cross-party attempts to delay higher education reforms. Other front pages focus on Theresa May's New Year speech and criticisms of the UK's foreign aid budget.
- Scottish baby box pilot scheme launched
Scotland's first baby boxes for newborn children are delivered to mothers-to-be by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.