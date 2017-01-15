Vashon News

The Vashon Loop
- A Christmas Story
“Mom, Mom, the cats are climbing the Christmas tree,” yelled brother Mike. Our two Siamese cats, Meeko and Chakree were chasing each other up the tree and when Meeko reached the top, the tree fell over with a crash. Smoke was coming from the broken lights and broken ornaments were all over the floor. read more
- The Nature of Things
Last column, I wrote about tribalism being a force that encouraged suspicion and hatred between different racial and ethnic groups. A friend pointed out that our indigenous people, who call themselves tribes read more
- Infinite
There is something conflicted in thinking about infinity on the shortest day of the year. I suppose one could say there is something hopeful in it. But with the next delivery of hope balanced on the edge of some event horizon and threatening to disappear down a black hole, I guess hope is a requisite commodity once again.. read more
- When to the sessions of sweet silent thought
Dear hearts and gentle people, it is coming on Christmas (if you are like me, you will now have a Joni Mitchell song running through your head), and I have been clobbered by a virus. I’m spending lots of time asleep, which seems to be the best thing. read more
- Christmas Morning Breakfast
On Christmas morning seven of the of the eleven people who came for dinner and gift giving on Christmas Eve will be here for breakfast. What could I serve them with the least effort, yet achieve the expected gourmet touch? read more
- Vashon Community Scholarship Foundation 30 year anniversary
Thirty years ago now, Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” neared the top of the music charts. “Peggy Sue Got Married” was on the big screen and “Family Ties” was still a TV hit. The “Oprah Winfrey Show” had just aired for the first time, and Cindy Crawford was launching her modeling career. read more
- Water quality victory in Quartermaster Harbor
Thanks to improved water quality, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has opened 180 acres of shellfish beds in Quartermaster Harbor at Vashon and Maury islands to commercial and recreational shellfish harvesting for the first time in more than 20 years. read more
- Will Sing For Vashon
Vashon Events is once again partnering with the Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi to host a showcase of holiday songs to benefit Island nonprofits this holiday season. The Fourth Annual Will Sing for Vashon will take place on Friday, December 23rd beginning at 8pm. The event is an open call from Vashon Island musicians to perform a holiday song. In the past over 25 acts perform through the night. read more
- Black Light Ball New Years eve!
Open Space’s New Year’s Eve extravanza returns, in a fabulous black light event… Music will be spinning, lights will be flashing, and Vashon’s biggest dance floor welcomes all ages. Islanders and visitors alike, join us to ring in 2016 with family & friends. Fancy dress, masquerade dress, or just comfy dress encouraged – everyone, wearing anything, is welcome. read more
Vashon Beachcomber
- Proposed logging project creates concern
News of a private project to log 100 acres of land, including 40 acres to be clear cut, on Vashon's south end traveled quickly last weekend
- Body found near town, sheriff’s office investigating
The King County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify a body found in the woods behind Pandora’s Box Monday afternoon.
- Ferries: Comments from islanders to help with long-term plan
At the ferry meeting last week, a crowd of some 60 islanders provided their thoughts about improvements to the triangle route, and their suggestions will help inform the work of a task force the ferry system is creating to address the route's pr …
- VYFS revives services with Boeing grant
Vashon Youth & Family Services is re-establishing its family education and early learning support services on the island with a $25,000 grant from Boeing, and the hiring of a two-person team to run the early childhood program.
- High school principal speaks up on dangerous experimentation
Parents of Vashon High School students received an email from Principal Danny Rock last week, indicating that there had been multiple incidents involving students who had been using potent substances at school.
- Weekend hunger forum aims for new solutions
This weekend, islanders who are concerned about hunger are invited to attend the forum "Who Is Hungry on Vashon and What Can We Do About It?"
- Football: Homecoming game spoiled by Charles Wright, 47-13
The penultimate game of the VHS 2016 football season resulted in another loss, with the Tarriers of Tacoma’s Charles Wright Academy defeating the Pirates at home, 47-13. Vashon is 1-8 for the season.
- County announces plan to buy Mukai barreling plant
King County's department of natural resources has an agreement to buy the Mukai barreling plant, and county officials hope the sale will be completed by the beginning of next year.
Find out when School Schedules change due to weather
Direct link to the Vashon School District Emergency Information – Snow/Weather Schedule changes page can be found here. http://flashalert.net/news.html?id=4288
Stay updated on most King County Schools here: Public Schools Emergency Communication System. www.schoolreport.org
South Sound and Kitsap School information can be found here: www.pugetinfo.net/
Vashon Be Prepared – Voice of Vashon – Update
Whenever something happens that you need to know about, we’ll get it out there for you. Stay tuned, Stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned to VoV Standing By at 1650 am on your AM radio dial.
Do you know what to do? What would you do if your home were damaged so bad you could not stay there? How would you cope with the power being out for seven days or longer? How would you help your neighbor? Making sure that not only you are ready but so will your pets. www.VashonBePrepared.org
