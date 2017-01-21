Vashon News

The Vashon Loop
- Embrace your Body! “This body of mine is not an ornament, it’s a vehicle.”
Woman’s Way Red Lodge brings the documentary film “Embrace” to the Vashon Theatre, Tuesday, January 17th at 6 pm, followed by a post-film discussion. read more
- Nothing Compares 2 Granny (J2)
So many tears; so much heartache and mourning in 2016. In a malicious parting shot, the final devastating blow was struck in late December of the *Deplorable* Year: Granny (J2) is gone, missing since October. read more
- Puppy Love on the Rock
Cynthia and Sam were twelve years old when he rode by her on his bicycle coming down Ellisport hill. “Wanna go to a square dance?” he yelled. “Don’t think I will,” Cynthia replied. But Sam couldn’t hear, he was too far down the hill, which didn’t stop Sam from asking Clara the next day and the day after that. What was a boy to do? read more
- Far, Far Away
I don’t know that I have ever really been a fan of anything, in the sense that I have come to understand fandom anyway. I do remember becoming a Smokey the Bear ranger and getting a bunch of stuff from that club, but I don’t remember why. read more
- Resolutions
In case you’ve been procrastinating on your New Year’s resolutions, I have a few suggestions. This was a tough year, and 2017 looks like it could be worse. The ball is definitely in our court, and we have to decide whether and how we are going to put it in play. read more
- Winter Invitational
Koch Gallery’s Winter Invitational features Pam Ingalls, Kristen Reitz-Green, Elena Korakianitou, Shawn Nordfors and Jane Spakowsky. The first show of the new year has inspired new work for many of these accomplished local artists working in oil, porcelain, jewelry, wood, acrylic and mixed media. read more
- Greta Matassa
One of the most beloved and talented vocalists on the Northwest music scene, Greta Matassa’s stunning versatility, remarkable interpretive skills, unflinching rhythmic sensibility and diverse repertoire make her a consummate entertainer that can grab and hold a crowd like none other. read more
- Ready or Not, Here We Go
Today, as I write, December 29, 2016, at 2:20 pm PST, my husband Rick will be gone exactly three years. read more
- Chicken Soup Time
People these winter days are either fighting off a cold or the flu, shopping for cold remedies, turning up the heat, or looking back at all those not very healthy Christmas goodies and vowing to restrain themselves in the future as they gargle sore throats and blow their noses. It’s time for grandma’s cold remedy: warming, energizing, flavorful chicken soup! read more
Vashon Beachcomber
- Proposed logging project creates concern
News of a private project to log 100 acres of land, including 40 acres to be clear cut, on Vashon's south end traveled quickly last weekend
- Body found near town, sheriff’s office investigating
The King County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify a body found in the woods behind Pandora’s Box Monday afternoon.
- Ferries: Comments from islanders to help with long-term plan
At the ferry meeting last week, a crowd of some 60 islanders provided their thoughts about improvements to the triangle route, and their suggestions will help inform the work of a task force the ferry system is creating to address the route's pr …
- VYFS revives services with Boeing grant
Vashon Youth & Family Services is re-establishing its family education and early learning support services on the island with a $25,000 grant from Boeing, and the hiring of a two-person team to run the early childhood program.
- High school principal speaks up on dangerous experimentation
Parents of Vashon High School students received an email from Principal Danny Rock last week, indicating that there had been multiple incidents involving students who had been using potent substances at school.
- Weekend hunger forum aims for new solutions
This weekend, islanders who are concerned about hunger are invited to attend the forum "Who Is Hungry on Vashon and What Can We Do About It?"
- Football: Homecoming game spoiled by Charles Wright, 47-13
The penultimate game of the VHS 2016 football season resulted in another loss, with the Tarriers of Tacoma’s Charles Wright Academy defeating the Pirates at home, 47-13. Vashon is 1-8 for the season.
- County announces plan to buy Mukai barreling plant
King County's department of natural resources has an agreement to buy the Mukai barreling plant, and county officials hope the sale will be completed by the beginning of next year.
Find out when School Schedules change due to weather
Direct link to the Vashon School District Emergency Information – Snow/Weather Schedule changes page can be found here. http://flashalert.net/news.html?id=4288
Stay updated on most King County Schools here: Public Schools Emergency Communication System. www.schoolreport.org
South Sound and Kitsap School information can be found here: www.pugetinfo.net/
Vashon Weather, Forecast, Pass Report & Tide Table
|
Puget Sound Tide Tables
3 Tide tables for Vashon
|
National Weather Service
Doppler Radar and Vashon forecast
|
Saturday 01/21 50%
Chance of Rain
Chance of showers. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.
|
Sunday 01/22 80%
Chance of Rain
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
|
Monday 01/23 10%
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy. High 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
|
Tuesday 01/24 10%
Partly Cloudy
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds light and variable.
|
Wednesday 01/25 20%
Partly Cloudy
Partly to mostly cloudy. High around 45F. Winds light and variable.
|
Thursday 01/26 20%
Partly Cloudy
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 47F. Winds light and variable.
Extended Forcast and more Current Weather Conditions on the New Weather Page
Vashon Be Prepared – Voice of Vashon – Update
Whenever something happens that you need to know about, we’ll get it out there for you. Stay tuned, Stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned to VoV Standing By at 1650 am on your AM radio dial.
Do you know what to do? What would you do if your home were damaged so bad you could not stay there? How would you cope with the power being out for seven days or longer? How would you help your neighbor? Making sure that not only you are ready but so will your pets. www.VashonBePrepared.org
BBC News
- Rooney breaks Man Utd goal record
Wayne Rooney becomes Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick that rescues a point at Stoke.
- Wayne Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker
BBC Sport picks out some great goals from Wayne Rooney's Manchester United career after the striker became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.
- Donald Trump protests: Washington leads global rallies
Women's rights groups hold rallies around the globe, with hundreds of thousands massing in Washington.
- Women's March: UK protesters join anti-Donald Trump march
Rallies take place as part of global protests on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency.
- Yahya Jammeh says he will step down in The Gambia
Yahya Jammeh led the country for 22 years but refused to accept defeat in December's election.
- Amsterdam diamond theft: Seven arrested
Jewellery worth €75m was stolen in 2005 in one of the world's biggest diamond robberies.
- Women's March: Anti-Trump marchers take to the streets
Rallies take place as part of global protests on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency.
- Italy avalanche: Four more rescued from Rigopiano hotel
Four more people were rescued overnight from a hotel in Italy destroyed by an avalanche three days ago.