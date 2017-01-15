Vashon News

The Vashon Loop

A Christmas Story

“Mom, Mom, the cats are climbing the Christmas tree,” yelled brother Mike. Our two Siamese cats, Meeko and Chakree were chasing each other up the tree and when Meeko reached the top, the tree fell over with a crash. Smoke was coming from the broken lights and broken ornaments were all over the floor. read more

Last column, I wrote about tribalism being a force that encouraged suspicion and hatred between different racial and ethnic groups. A friend pointed out that our indigenous people, who call themselves tribes read more

There is something conflicted in thinking about infinity on the shortest day of the year. I suppose one could say there is something hopeful in it. But with the next delivery of hope balanced on the edge of some event horizon and threatening to disappear down a black hole, I guess hope is a requisite commodity once again.. read more

Dear hearts and gentle people, it is coming on Christmas (if you are like me, you will now have a Joni Mitchell song running through your head), and I have been clobbered by a virus. I’m spending lots of time asleep, which seems to be the best thing. read more

On Christmas morning seven of the of the eleven people who came for dinner and gift giving on Christmas Eve will be here for breakfast. What could I serve them with the least effort, yet achieve the expected gourmet touch? read more

Thirty years ago now, Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” neared the top of the music charts. “Peggy Sue Got Married” was on the big screen and “Family Ties” was still a TV hit. The “Oprah Winfrey Show” had just aired for the first time, and Cindy Crawford was launching her modeling career. read more

Thanks to improved water quality, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has opened 180 acres of shellfish beds in Quartermaster Harbor at Vashon and Maury islands to commercial and recreational shellfish harvesting for the first time in more than 20 years. read more

Vashon Events is once again partnering with the Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi to host a showcase of holiday songs to benefit Island nonprofits this holiday season. The Fourth Annual Will Sing for Vashon will take place on Friday, December 23rd beginning at 8pm. The event is an open call from Vashon Island musicians to perform a holiday song. In the past over 25 acts perform through the night. read more

Open Space’s New Year’s Eve extravanza returns, in a fabulous black light event… Music will be spinning, lights will be flashing, and Vashon’s biggest dance floor welcomes all ages. Islanders and visitors alike, join us to ring in 2016 with family & friends. Fancy dress, masquerade dress, or just comfy dress encouraged – everyone, wearing anything, is welcome. read more

