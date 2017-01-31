Vashon News

The Vashon Loop
- Fire on Vashon
Uncle Jerry was driving an old green coupe, I think it was a Plymouth. We were coming home from catechism at Dockton and Uncle Jerry’s car was full with his three children and us cousins. “Brace yourself,” Uncle Jerry yelled at sister Molly who was sitting in the suicide seat, the most unsafe seat in the car in case of an accident. She was told to push hard against the glove box and to lock her elbows against a collision. We must have been hitting 50 MPH. read more
- Changing the Things We Can
We went to court a few weeks ago to have my grandson’s name legally changed from what he was named at birth, when we all thought he was a girl, to the name he has been using the last two years. read more
- Being resourceful
Whether we’re in a dangerous situation or simply inconvenienced, it is our level of resourcefulness that determines if and how quickly we resolve the situation. We in the developed world really don’t need to know much about the places we inhabit or the things we need or use. read more
- The Reinvention of Albert Paugh
A play by Jeanie Okimoto. Directed by Chaim Rosemarin Dr. Albert Paugh is flunking retirement. After selling his Vashon Island veterinary practice, he soon finds himself not only lost without his work, but suddenly single. His efforts to carve out a new life, both as a bachelor and a retiree, only leave him feeling like his golden years are fast becoming years of gloom. read more
- 10th Annual Storytelling Festival
Winter time. Time for gathering around a fire and sharing stories with your loved ones. That’s what people have done for generations, across cultures, around the world. Stories and the art of telling them are truly inseparable from human life. read more
- LunaFest
Occasionally, a woman takes up a movie camera. Occasionally, she turns her lens to capturing her own life, or the life of friends, or the lives of women we don’t often get to see. Such are the films in LunaFest, a festival of short films by, for, about women, coming to Vashon Tuesday, February 7th at Vashon Theater as a fund-raiser for the Vashon Resettlement Committee. read more
- Flu Fighting Foods And Herbs
Garlic and shiitake mushrooms are reputed to be the champs at warding off the flu and at relieving flu symptoms if you’ve already got them. (Mash garlic and sliver soaked shiitaki caps; add to chicken soup.) Also antiviral are basil, oregano, elderberry, lemon balm, ginger and peppermint. Cinnamon and cloves are antibacterial and antiviral. read more
- All Saxophone Ensemble Benefit Concert for Vashon School Bands!
The Tacoma-based South Sound Saxophone Ensemble will perform a concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Vashon High School Theatre. The ensemble, formed in 2015 and conducted by Erik Steighner, features over 20 saxophonists playing soprano, alto, tenor, baritone, and bass saxophones read more
- Vashon’s 8-Word, 8-Day Poetry Open Mic is back!
That’s right, Vashon’s 8-Word, 8-Day Poetry Open Mic is back! Inspired by the folks who, a dozen years ago, talked and read poetry at the Poetry Salon and Poetry Open Mic at Vashon Bookshop and at the Tea Shop read more
Vashon Beachcomber
- Proposed logging project creates concern
News of a private project to log 100 acres of land, including 40 acres to be clear cut, on Vashon's south end traveled quickly last weekend
- Body found near town, sheriff’s office investigating
The King County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify a body found in the woods behind Pandora’s Box Monday afternoon.
- Ferries: Comments from islanders to help with long-term plan
At the ferry meeting last week, a crowd of some 60 islanders provided their thoughts about improvements to the triangle route, and their suggestions will help inform the work of a task force the ferry system is creating to address the route's pr …
- VYFS revives services with Boeing grant
Vashon Youth & Family Services is re-establishing its family education and early learning support services on the island with a $25,000 grant from Boeing, and the hiring of a two-person team to run the early childhood program.
- High school principal speaks up on dangerous experimentation
Parents of Vashon High School students received an email from Principal Danny Rock last week, indicating that there had been multiple incidents involving students who had been using potent substances at school.
- Weekend hunger forum aims for new solutions
This weekend, islanders who are concerned about hunger are invited to attend the forum "Who Is Hungry on Vashon and What Can We Do About It?"
- Football: Homecoming game spoiled by Charles Wright, 47-13
The penultimate game of the VHS 2016 football season resulted in another loss, with the Tarriers of Tacoma’s Charles Wright Academy defeating the Pirates at home, 47-13. Vashon is 1-8 for the season.
- County announces plan to buy Mukai barreling plant
King County's department of natural resources has an agreement to buy the Mukai barreling plant, and county officials hope the sale will be completed by the beginning of next year.
Find out when School Schedules change due to weather
Direct link to the Vashon School District Emergency Information – Snow/Weather Schedule changes page can be found here. http://flashalert.net/news.html?id=4288
Stay updated on most King County Schools here: Public Schools Emergency Communication System. www.schoolreport.org
South Sound and Kitsap School information can be found here: www.pugetinfo.net/
Vashon Weather, Forecast, Pass Report & Tide Table
|
Puget Sound Tide Tables
3 Tide tables for Vashon
|
National Weather Service
Doppler Radar and Vashon forecast
|
Wednesday 02/01 0%
Partly Cloudy
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
|
Thursday 02/02 0%
Clear
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
|
Friday 02/03 90%
Rain
Periods of rain. High 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
|
Saturday 02/04 80%
Rain
Occasional rain. High 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
|
Sunday 02/05 90%
Rain
Rain. High around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
|
Monday 02/06 70%
Chance of Rain
Cloudy with periods of light rain. High 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Extended Forcast and more Current Weather Conditions on the New Weather Page
Vashon Be Prepared – Voice of Vashon – Update
Whenever something happens that you need to know about, we’ll get it out there for you. Stay tuned, Stay warm, stay safe, and stay tuned to VoV Standing By at 1650 am on your AM radio dial.
Do you know what to do? What would you do if your home were damaged so bad you could not stay there? How would you cope with the power being out for seven days or longer? How would you help your neighbor? Making sure that not only you are ready but so will your pets. www.VashonBePrepared.org
BBC News
- Sudden death warning over faulty heart gene
A charity estimates 620,000 people in the UK carry a faulty gene that affects the heart.
- Find out how LA officers rescue underage prostitutes
Police in Los Angeles carry out their biggest-ever operation to rescue sexually exploited women.
- Newspaper headlines: Trump's new EU 'assault' and fairer fares
Rail fare costs and criticism of the EU by the Trump administration make Wednesday's front pages.
- Trump picks Neil Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court
Colorado judge Neil Gorsuch is expected to face stiff opposition from Democrats in the Senate.
- Marine Le Pen: Deadline passes for National Front leader to repay EU funds
The French far-right leader refuses to repay the European Parliament €300,000 it says she misused.
- Trump picks Gorsuch for Supreme Court
President Donald Trump has nominated Colorado federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch for the US Supreme Court.
- Protests greet Donald Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch
Protesters condemn the nomination of Neil Gorsuch by Donald Trump outside the US Supreme Court.
- Brexit: MPs set for vote on triggering talks with EU
Theresa May's plan to get talks with the EU under way by 31 March faces its first parliamentary test.